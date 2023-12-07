Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,802. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

