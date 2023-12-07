Cipher Capital LP Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 1,430,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,045,900. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,233. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

