Shay Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 1,503,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812,861. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

