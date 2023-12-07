33,615 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,846. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

