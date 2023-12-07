Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.20. 166,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,083. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.37. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $553.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

