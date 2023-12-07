State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 151,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

