State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Humana worth $43,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.55. 116,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,052. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $553.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

