Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,155 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
FISV traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.73.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
