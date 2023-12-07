Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $7,556,801 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $567.33. 82,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,760. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

