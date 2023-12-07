State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,940 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $71,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $567.49. 65,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.68 and a 200-day moving average of $501.12. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $7,556,801. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.