Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

Read Our Latest Report on LEN

Lennar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $136.24. 250,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $137.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.