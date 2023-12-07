Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.27. 222,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,676. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $137.10. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

