ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $104,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $75.23. 1,221,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.