Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Waste Management stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.75. 274,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

