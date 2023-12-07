American Trust Has $403,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

American Trust decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 690,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 210.4% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $478.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.38. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

