Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Up to $130.02

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.02, but opened at $135.04. Alphabet shares last traded at $137.38, with a volume of 11,934,524 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.