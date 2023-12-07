Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $257.68 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,149 shares of company stock worth $4,580,158. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

