ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 3,001,482 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,399,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001,482 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions makes up 2.5% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of ACV Auctions worth $231,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $810,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615 over the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.1 %

ACVA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 158,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.45.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

