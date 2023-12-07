Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $107.86 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 2.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $107,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 444,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,270. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,721 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

