Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,216,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.6 %

SKX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 210,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,048. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

