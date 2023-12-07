Eisler Capital US LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eisler Capital US LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 2,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $20.00 on Thursday, reaching $412.54. 370,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,954. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.08.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

