Internet Computer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.70 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $56.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00011387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001182 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,291,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,906,627 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

