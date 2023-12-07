New England Asset Management Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434,696. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

