Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

