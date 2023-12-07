Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,754 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $59,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.30. 717,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,576. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

