MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

