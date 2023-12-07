Candlestick Capital Management LP Acquires 679,544 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 3.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $58,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 124,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,598. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

