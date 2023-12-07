Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

Ferguson stock opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $176.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

