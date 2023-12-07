AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $26.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $26.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $26.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $147.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $55.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $36.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $29.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $58.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $188.41 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,833.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,584.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,519.19. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

