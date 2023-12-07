Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,018 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,018 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $765,803.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,194,379.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DT opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,058,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4,760.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.