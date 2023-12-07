AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $25.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $25.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $147.96 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,833.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,710.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,584.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,519.19. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

