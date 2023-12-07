Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,052,384 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2,089.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.99% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $141,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 128,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,736. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

