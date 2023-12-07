Eisler Capital US LLC Purchases Shares of 37,057 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,116. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

