Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 9,759 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $83.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

