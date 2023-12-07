Great Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 601,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000. Intercept Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,029. The company has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

