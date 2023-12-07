Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 214.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550,906 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up approximately 3.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Stitch Fix worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

SFIX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 410,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,878. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $448.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

