Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 468 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.