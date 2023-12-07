Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.0% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPHQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

