CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.