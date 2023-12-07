UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 220,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

