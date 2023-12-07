Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is Divisar Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,982 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for approximately 9.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Ultra Clean worth $44,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 339,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 49,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 24,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

