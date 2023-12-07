UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 94,800 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Hess by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HES opened at $136.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

