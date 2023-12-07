CastleKnight Management LP Sells 17,800 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bumble by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bumble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 319,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMBL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 303,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

