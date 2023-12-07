First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

