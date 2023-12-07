First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

