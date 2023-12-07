Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.84. 67,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 719,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $609.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,849,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.