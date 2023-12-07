Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down to $82.15

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.15, but opened at $80.13. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 178,399 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.