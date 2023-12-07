Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $82,379.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $42,666.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $82,379.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 382,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,098 shares of company stock valued at $785,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 429,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,329. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

