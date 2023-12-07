Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $13.73. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 175,102 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $991.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

