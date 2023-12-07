Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.89. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 608,221 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $509.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,185,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 613,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 544,598 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Stories

